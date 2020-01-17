Trending

President Trump corrects GAO’s statement on Ukraine aid, OMB also challenges report

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on prayer in public schools, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:39 AM PT — Friday, January 17, 2020

President Trump recently responded to the Government Accountability Office’s (GAO) claim that his administration broke the law. In a tweet Friday morning, he cited Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz who suggested the GAO has the Ukraine aid situation “backwards.”

The president pointed out that Constitution does not allow Congress to substitute their own priorities for the foreign policies of the commander-in-chief.

This comes after the watchdog report asserted the Trump administration violated the law by withholding the aid. It also claimed the president imposed his own priorities.

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in New York during the United Nations General Assembly. Trump’s demand that Ukraine look into its own purported interference in the 2016 U.S. election and investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, while the U.S. withheld the aid is at the heart of the congressional investigation that produced Trump’s impeachment in the House on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Meanwhile, President Trump isn’t the only one challenging the report. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is in disagreement with the GAO over whether the Trump administration broke the law.

According to an OMB spokeswoman, the office is careful to spend tax-payer money appropriately in line with priorities of the president and consistent with the law.

According to the House inquiry testimonies, the White House Budget Office notified federal agencies the Ukraine aid would be withheld. Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway defended the hold when asked about the GAO report.

“Well, then it’s a good thing that the aid that Congress approved got to Ukraine intact and it got there because this president released it,” she stated. “And he wanted it to be higher and better and bigger than it was under President Obama.”

This comes as the Capitol prepares for the Senate impeachment trial, which will explore the hold on Ukraine aid.

RELATED: Impeachment Articles Delivered To Senate, House Appoints Managers To Oversee The Prosecution

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE