President Trump corrects GAO’s statement on Ukraine aid, OMB also challenges report

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:39 AM PT — Friday, January 17, 2020

President Trump recently responded to the Government Accountability Office’s (GAO) claim that his administration broke the law. In a tweet Friday morning, he cited Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz who suggested the GAO has the Ukraine aid situation “backwards.”

The president pointed out that Constitution does not allow Congress to substitute their own priorities for the foreign policies of the commander-in-chief.

“The GOA got it exactly backwards. Here’s what they said. The law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities to those Congress has enacted into law. It’s exactly the opposite. The Constitution does not allow Congress to substitute its own priorities…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

This comes after the watchdog report asserted the Trump administration violated the law by withholding the aid. It also claimed the president imposed his own priorities.

Meanwhile, President Trump isn’t the only one challenging the report. The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is in disagreement with the GAO over whether the Trump administration broke the law.

According to an OMB spokeswoman, the office is careful to spend tax-payer money appropriately in line with priorities of the president and consistent with the law.

#DEVELOPING: WH Office of Management and Budget spokeswoman Rachel Semmel responds to GAO report: “We disagree with GAO's opinion. OMB uses its apportionment authority to ensure taxpayer dollars are properly spent consistent with the President's priorities and with the law." — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) January 16, 2020

According to the House inquiry testimonies, the White House Budget Office notified federal agencies the Ukraine aid would be withheld. Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway defended the hold when asked about the GAO report.

“Well, then it’s a good thing that the aid that Congress approved got to Ukraine intact and it got there because this president released it,” she stated. “And he wanted it to be higher and better and bigger than it was under President Obama.”

This comes as the Capitol prepares for the Senate impeachment trial, which will explore the hold on Ukraine aid.