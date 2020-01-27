Wall Street opens 1% lower on growing China virus fears



FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

January 27, 2020

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks opened more than 1% lower on Monday, on concerns about the financial fallout of a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 447.24 points, or 1.54%, at the open to 28,542.49. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened lower by 48.31 points, or 1.47%, at 3,247.16. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 222.45 points, or 2.39%, to 9,092.46 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)