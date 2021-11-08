Wall St opens higher as industrials rise on infrastructure bill



FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 27, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 27, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

November 8, 2021

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Monday, with the Dow hitting a record high as big industrial firms were supported by the passage of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.51 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 36,416.46. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.95 points, or 0.08%, at 4,701.48, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 24.13 points, or 0.15%, to 15,995.72 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)