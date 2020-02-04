Trending

Wall Street jumps 1% at open as China stimulus calms investor nerves

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

February 4, 2020

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes rose about 1% at the open on Tuesday, marking a second day of recovery from a coronavirus-driven sellfoff last week, with fresh intervention by China’s central bank calming investor nerves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 296.93 points, or 1.05%, at the open to 28,696.74.

The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 31.69 points, or 0.98%, at 3,280.61. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 124.99 points, or 1.35%, to 9,398.39 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

