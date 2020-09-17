Wall Street opens lower as labor market recovery slows



FILE PHOTO: Hundreds of people line up outside a Kentucky Career Center hoping to find assistance with their unemployment claim in Frankfort, Kentucky, U.S. June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston FILE PHOTO: Hundreds of people line up outside a Kentucky Career Center hoping to find assistance with their unemployment claim in Frankfort, Kentucky, U.S. June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Thursday after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims, while technology-related stocks resumed their slide with Apple Inc <AAPL.O> and Amazon.com Inc <AMZN.O> among the biggest drags on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 198.20 points, or 0.71%, at the open to 27,834.18.

The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened lower by 38.63 points, or 1.14%, at 3,346.86. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 254.42 points, or 2.30%, to 10,796.05 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)