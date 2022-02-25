Wall St opens higher as Russia says ready to hold talks with Ukraine



Flags are seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, where markets roiled after Russia continues to attack Ukraine, in New York, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs Flags are seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, where markets roiled after Russia continues to attack Ukraine, in New York, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

February 25, 2022

(Reuters) – U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Friday, building on a rally in the previous session after Russia said President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for negotiations with Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.39 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 33,277.22. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.68 points, or 0.23%, at 4,298.38, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 11.67 points, or 0.09%, to 13,485.26 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru)