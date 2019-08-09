Wall Street ends lower amid more trade fears, high volatility



FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

August 9, 2019

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stocks fell on Friday following renewed jitters over the U.S.-China trade war, capping a week of trading that saw big swings and high volume.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 90.68 points, or 0.34%, to 26,287.51, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 19.3 points, or 0.66%, to 2,918.79 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 80.02 points, or 1%, to 7,959.14.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Diane Craft)