Wall Street tumbles as virus outbreak raises growth fears



FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 31, 2020

By Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main averages tumbled more than 1% on Friday, as mixed corporate earnings added to worries over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth.

The S&P 500 is down more than 2.5% from its record high as supply chain disruptions and travel curbs due to the fast- spreading virus are expected to hit everything from manufacturing to tourism.

The World Health Organization on Thursday declared the coronavirus epidemic a global emergency as it has killed more than 200 people in China, while infecting thousands globally.

Delta Air Lines Inc <DAL.N> and American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O> said they would suspend all flights to virus-hit China.

“There is more potential for markets to get affected by the coronavirus than SARS in 2003,” said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors.

“Asset prices are a lot more over-valued coming into 2020, which means they are already very vulnerable to global sentiment.”

A gauge of U.S. Midwest manufacturing activity slid to a four-year low in January, with new orders and production tumbling and producers forecasting tepid activity in 2020.

A mixed bag of earnings did little to excite investors.

Amazon.com Inc <AMZN.O> was among a few bright spots, surging 9% on better-than-expected results for the holiday-quarter that pushed it back into the $1 trillion market capitalization club.

Gains in Amazon helped the consumer discretionary index <.SPLRCD> rise 1.7%, while all other sub-sectors were in the red, with energy stocks <.SPNY> tumbling 2.5%.

Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp <XOM.N> and Chevron Corp <CVX.N> dropped about 3% after disappointing results.

Growth-oriented sectors such as materials, technology, industrial and financials were down about 2% each.

At 11:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> was down 417.36 points, or 1.45%, at 28,442.08.

The S&P 500 <.SPX> fell 42.71 points, or 1.30%, at 3,240.95 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 105.21 points, or 1.13%, at 9,193.72.

Visa Inc <V.N> fell 3.7% as it fell short of analysts’ estimates for first-quarter revenue and warned of incentives hitting 2020 results.

International Business Machines Corp <IBM.N> gained 4% after it named a new chief executive officer.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.11-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 3.85-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 32 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 44 new highs and 86 new lows.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)