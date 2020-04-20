Futures slide as oil price slump hammers energy stocks



FILE PHOTO: The floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands empty as the building prepares to close indefinitely due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson FILE PHOTO: The floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) stands empty as the building prepares to close indefinitely due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

April 20, 2020

By Shreyashi Sanyal

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as a slump in oil prices pounded energy stocks, with investors also bracing for another batch of dour first-quarter earnings reports and economic data.

Exxon Mobil Corp <XOM.N> and Chevron Corp <CVX.N> shed between 3.6% and 4.3% in premarket trading as crude prices fell to levels last seen in 1999 on concerns of oversupply. [O/R]

Wall Street’s main indexes have rallied this month, with the S&P 500 <.SPX> ending Friday with its biggest two-week percentage gain since 1974 on a raft of global stimulus and hopes the virus was nearing a peak in the United States.

The benchmark index is up 30% from its March trough, but is still about 15% off its all-time high and analysts have warned of a deep economic slump from the halt in business activity and millions of layoffs.

After U.S. banks kicked off the quarterly earnings season with painful forecasts for 2020, investors will keep a close watch on reports from Halliburton <HAL.N> on Monday as well as Delta Air Lines Inc <DAL.N>, Southwest Airlines Co <LUV.N> and Netflix Inc <NFLX.O> later in the week.

Surveys on April U.S. manufacturing are due on Thursday.

At 06:22 a.m. EDT, Dow e-minis <1YMcv1> were down 372 points, or 1.52%, S&P 500 e-minis <EScv1> were down 41.5 points, or 1.43% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis <NQcv1> were down 82.5 points, or 0.94%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs <SPY.P> were down 1.21%.

The S&P 500 index <.SPX> closed up 2.68% at 2,874.56​ on Friday.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)