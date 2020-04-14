Wall Street jumps as hopes for easing lockdown offset earnings worry



FILE PHOTO: The "Fearless Girl" sculpture is seen outside The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building in New York City, New York, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar FILE PHOTO: The "Fearless Girl" sculpture is seen outside The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building in New York City, New York, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stocks jumped on Tuesday as optimism that the Trump administration could move to ease lockdowns from the coronavirus overshadowed worrying earnings reports from JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 560.43 points, or 2.4%, to 23,951.2, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 84.12 points, or 3.05%, to 2,845.75 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 323.32 points, or 3.95%, to 8,515.74.

