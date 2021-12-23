Wall St rises at open as Omicron worries ease



FILE PHOTO: Traders wearing face masks work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

December 23, 2021

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Thursday after early data suggested the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was less severe than feared.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.5 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 35782.42. The S&P 500 rose 7.4 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 4703.96, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 22.9 points, or 0.15%, to 15544.788 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)