Wall Street opens higher on tech strength

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 12, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

October 13, 2021

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opended higher on Wednesday, with gains in technology stocks boosting the Nasdaq, with investors shrugging off a solid rise in monthly consumer prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.63 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 34,372.71. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.36 points, or 0.17%, at 4,358.01, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 71.24 points, or 0.49%, to 14,537.17 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

