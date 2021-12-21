Wall St opens higher as Nike, Micron lead gains



A trader in a face mask works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly A trader in a face mask works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

December 21, 2021

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, following a sharp selloff in the previous session, as strong quarterly earnings from Nike and a positive forecast from chipmaker Micron helped lift sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 137.34 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 35,069.50.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.94 points, or 0.59%, at 4,594.96, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 159.49 points, or 1.06%, to 15,140.43 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)