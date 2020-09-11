Wall Street opens higher as tech mega-caps advance



FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

September 11, 2020

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, supported by heavyweight tech shares as Oracle’s forecast-beating quarter underscored the resilience of tech-related companies during the coronavirus crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 79.28 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 27,613.86.

The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 13.51 points, or 0.40%, at 3,352.70 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 90.47 points, or 0.83%, to 11,010.07 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)