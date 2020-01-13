Trending

Tech shares lift S&P, Nasdaq to records

Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

January 13, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Apple and other tech favorites propelled Wall Street to record highs on Monday, fueled by optimism about the signing of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal, as well as upcoming fourth-quarter earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 82.13 points, or 0.28%, to 28,905.9, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 22.72 points, or 0.70%, to 3,288.07 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 95.07 points, or 1.04%, to 9,273.93.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chris Reese)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE