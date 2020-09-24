Wall Street opens lower as jobless claims rise



FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

(Reuters) – Wall Street opened lower on Thursday as a surprise increase in weekly jobless claims signaled that a labor market recovery was cooling and that more fiscal support would be necessary to avoid another round of mass layoffs and furloughs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 47.04 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 26,716.09. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened lower by 10.78 points, or 0.33%, at 3,226.14, while the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 81.97 points, or 0.77%, to 10,551.02 at the opening bell.

