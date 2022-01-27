Wall Street climbs at open on energy, banks boost



A screen displays the Fed rate announcement as a specialist trader works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid A screen displays the Fed rate announcement as a specialist trader works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Thursday on gains in economy-sensitive energy and financial stocks, a day after hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve weighed on markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 93.66 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34,261.75. The S&P 500 opened higher by 30.65 points, or 0.70%, at 4,380.58, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 168.87 points, or 1.25%, to 13,710.99 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)