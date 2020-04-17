Wall Street gains on Boeing surge, coronavirus drug hopes



April 17, 2020

By Caroline Valetkevitch

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks rose on Friday and posted gains for the week, helped by a surge in Boeing shares, President Donald Trump’s plan to reopen the coronavirus-battered economy and hopes of a potential drug by Gilead to treat COVID-19.

The Nasdaq rose 6.1% for the week and registered its biggest two-week percentage gain since 2001.

Boeing <BA.N> shares soared nearly 15% on plans to restart commercial jet production in Washington state after halting operations last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some U.S. states were expected to announce timetables for lifting restrictions, a day after Trump outlined guidelines for a phased reopening of the devastated U.S. economy.

The plans “provide some hope and optimism for folks and the market and the whole economy. It’s a start,” said Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas.

Bradshaw, who owns Boeing shares, said the planemaker’s news helped to lift optimism as well.

Gilead Sciences Inc <GILD.O> surged almost 10% following a report that patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, had responded positively to its experimental drug, remdesivir.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 704.81 points, or 2.99%, to 24,242.49, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 75.01 points, or 2.68%, to 2,874.56 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 117.78 points, or 1.38%, to 8,650.14.

