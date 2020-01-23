Wall Street opens lower on virus scare, mixed earnings



FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday on rising worries over the coronavirus outbreak in China that prompted a lockdown of two cities in the country, while a mixed bag of results added to the dour sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 75.25 points, or 0.26%, at the open to 29,111.02. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened lower by 5.98 points, or 0.18%, at 3,315.77. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 6.05 points, or 0.06%, to 9,377.72 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)