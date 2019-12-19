Wall Street hits fresh highs on talk of trade deal signing



FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

December 19, 2019

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wall Street’s major indexes resumed their rally with fresh records on Thursday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed in early January.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 136.59 points, or 0.48%, to 28,375.87, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 14.13 points, or 0.44%, to 3,205.27 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 59.48 points, or 0.67%, to 8,887.22.

