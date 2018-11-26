Wall Street opens higher as retail, tech stocks gain



A trader points to a screen that displays FANG+, group of highly-traded technology and tech-enabled companies, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid A trader points to a screen that displays FANG+, group of highly-traded technology and tech-enabled companies, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, as optimism of a robust holiday season powered gains in shares of retailers and technology stocks bounced back after a brutal sell-off last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 78.18 points, or 0.32 percent, at the open to 24,364.13. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 17.41 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,649.97. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 87.51 points, or 1.26 percent, to 7,026.50 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)