Wall Street opens at record high on U.S.-China trade deal hopes



FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

November 4, 2019

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s three main indexes opened at all-time highs on Monday, as tech stocks gained on optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and an improving domestic economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 54.70 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 27,402.06. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 12.05 points, or 0.39%, at 3,078.96. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 59.11 points, or 0.70%, to 8,445.50 at the opening bell.

