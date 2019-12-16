S&P 500, Nasdaq open at record highs on China data, initial trade deal



FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive Officer of Kaleyra, Dario Calogero, looks up at a board before the company's IPO above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive Officer of Kaleyra, Dario Calogero, looks up at a board before the company's IPO above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

December 16, 2019

(Reuters) – The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs at the open on Monday, helped by upbeat data from China and a cooling of U.S.-China trade tensions, while Boeing slipping on worries over production changes to its grounded 737 jets kept Dow’s gains in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 56.29 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 28,191.67. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 14.83 points, or 0.47%, at 3,183.63. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 56.43 points, or 0.65%, to 8,791.31 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)