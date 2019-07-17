Trending

Wall Street opens flat, investors shrug off bank results

Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 17, 2019

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday as trade worries and concerns about the balance of monetary policy and growth outweighed solid results from Bank of America and a boost to chipmakers from Dutch company ASML.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 14.72 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 27,320.91.

The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 1.06 points, or 0.04%, at 3,005.10. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 1.20 points, or 0.01%, to 8,224.00 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE