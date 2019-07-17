Wall Street opens flat, investors shrug off bank results



Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 17, 2019

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday as trade worries and concerns about the balance of monetary policy and growth outweighed solid results from Bank of America and a boost to chipmakers from Dutch company ASML.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 14.72 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 27,320.91.

The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 1.06 points, or 0.04%, at 3,005.10. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 1.20 points, or 0.01%, to 8,224.00 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)