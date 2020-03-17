Futures turn higher after another ‘Black Monday’ plunge



Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell as trading is halted in New York, U.S., March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell as trading is halted in New York, U.S., March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

March 17, 2020

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures turned higher in volatile trading on Tuesday, following Wall Street’s steepest fall since 1987 in the previous session, as drastic efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed supply chains and crushed business sentiment.

At 6:36 am ET, Dow e-minis <1YMcv1> were up 226 points, or 1.11%. S&P 500 e-minis <EScv1> were up 29 points, or 1.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis <NQcv1> were up 147.75 points, or 2.09%.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)