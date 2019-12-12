Wall St. opens lower as Apple weighs, trade deadline looms



(Reuters) – U.S. stocks opened modestly lower on Thursday, weighed down by losses in Apple after Credit Suisse said iPhone shipments sharply fell in China last month, while a U.S. tariff deadline on Chinese imports loomed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 12.96 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 27,898.34.

The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened lower by 0.40 points, or 0.01%, at 3,141.23. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 8.69 points, or 0.10%, to 8,645.36 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)