Wall Street opens lower as Netflix plunges

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, United States, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 18, 2019

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as shares of streaming pioneer Netflix tumbled, kicking off earnings for the FAANG group of stocks on a sour note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 27.87 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 27,191.98. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened lower by 5.55 points, or 0.19%, at 2,978.87. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 33.44 points, or 0.41%, to 8,151.76 at the opening bell.

