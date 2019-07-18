Wall Street opens lower as Netflix plunges



Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, United States, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, United States, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as shares of streaming pioneer Netflix tumbled, kicking off earnings for the FAANG group of stocks on a sour note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 27.87 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 27,191.98. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened lower by 5.55 points, or 0.19%, at 2,978.87. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 33.44 points, or 0.41%, to 8,151.76 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)