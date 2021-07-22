Wall Street opens muted as jobless claims rise



FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened subdued on Thursday after data showed an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims, while a steady flow of positive earnings reports offered markets some support.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.7 points, or flat, at the open to 34799.68. The S&P 500 rose 2.6 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 4361.27​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 20.8 points, or 0.14%, to 14652.724 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)