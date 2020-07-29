Wall Street adds to gains after Federal Reserve statement



FILE PHOTO: A trader adjusts his mask as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson FILE PHOTO: A trader adjusts his mask as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

July 29, 2020

(Reuters) – The S&P 500 added slightly to its gains on Wednesday in choppy trading after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it kept interest rates unchanged and repeated a pledge to use its “full range of tools” to support the economy for as long as it takes to recover from fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 96.31 points, or 0.37%, to 26,475.59, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 29.74 points, or 0.92%, to 3,248.18 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 108.03 points, or 1.04%, to 10,510.12.

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by David Gregorio)