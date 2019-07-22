Trending

Wall Street opens higher in crucial earnings week

Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 22, 2019

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, led by technology stocks, as investors eyed fresh trade developments between the United States and China in a busy week of corporate earnings, which include reports from Facebook and Amazon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 19.98 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 27,174.18.

The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 5.32 points, or 0.18%, at 2,981.93. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 25.50 points, or 0.31%, to 8,171.99 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)

