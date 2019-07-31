Trending

Wall St. rises at open on Apple boost; Fed in focus

Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 31, 2019

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, lifted by Apple’s shares, as the iPhone maker’s upbeat earnings eased concerns over the impact of the U.S.-China trade war, while investors awaited an almost certain cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 46.65 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 27,244.67. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 3.04 points, or 0.10%, at 3,016.22. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 17.18 points, or 0.21%, to 8,290.80 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

