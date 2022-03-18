Wall St opens lower after three-day rally



FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 18, 2022

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Friday at the end of a week marked by little progress in peace talks to end the war in Ukraine and the first U.S. interest rate hike since 2018.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 14.04 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 34,466.72. The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.33 points, or 0.10%, at 4,407.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.15 points, or 0.37%, to 13,564.63 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru)