Wall St. rises at open as investors weigh stimulus against shutdown



NYSE-AMEX Options floor traders from TradeMas Inc. work in an off-site trading office built when the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) closed, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid NYSE-AMEX Options floor traders from TradeMas Inc. work in an off-site trading office built when the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) closed, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 30, 2020

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as President Donald Trump followed last week’s massive fiscal stimulus by extending his stay-at-home guidelines, leaving investors guessing at their economic impact.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 41.44 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 21,678.22. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 17.51 points, or 0.69%, at 2,558.98. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 81.08 points, or 1.08%, to 7,583.46 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)