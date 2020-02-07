Trending

Wall Street slips from record highs at open after jobs report

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

February 7, 2020

(Reuters) – Wall Street slipped from record highs at the open on Friday as investors assessed the U.S. employment report for January that showed acceleration in jobs growth but included a downward revision to some previous numbers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 92.85 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 29,286.92.

The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened lower by 10.24 points, or 0.31%, at 3,335.54 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 45.51 points, or 0.48%, to 9,526.64 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE