Wall Street opens lower as record jobs growth ends



FILE PHOTO: The floor of the New York Stock Exchange. New York, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackso FILE PHOTO: The floor of the New York Stock Exchange. New York, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackso

April 3, 2020

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Friday as the novel coronavirus brought the longest U.S. employment expansion on record to an abrupt end.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 127.51 points, or 0.60%, at the open to 21,285.93. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened lower by 11.98 points, or 0.47%, at 2,514.92. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 10.04 points, or 0.13%, to 7,477.27 at the opening bell.

