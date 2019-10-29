Democrats release impeachment resolution language

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:52 AM PT — Tuesday, October 29, 2019

The push for impeachment has intensified on Capitol Hill. House Democrats will not only question several witnesses of the Ukraine scandal this week, but they have released official language detailing how they plan to conduct the next phase of the impeachment inquiry. The House Rules Committee unveiled the resolution Tuesday, which sets up open public hearings, parameters for releasing witness testimony and due process rights for President Trump.

For public hearings, chairmen and ranking members get to divide their 90 minutes to ask questions and can delegate that time to staffers. The Republicans will be able to issue subpoenas with the approval of the Democrat chairs. The proposed rules also state the White House will be able to cross-examine witnesses, but only if the Trump administration cooperates with the inquiry.

On Wednesday, House committees will hear from acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Kathryn Wheelbarger as well as two State Department officials. Lawmakers will then hear from their first White House official, National Security Council Tim Morrison, on Thursday. On that same day, Democrats are set to vote on a resolution, which will break down guidelines for the impeachment inquiry moving forward.

#BREAKING: House Democrats file the resolution that will be voted on Thursday outlining the next steps in their impeachment inquiry. https://t.co/SbUa2z8Xus — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) October 29, 2019

In a letter to colleagues Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the resolution will establish the procedure for hearings that are open to the American people. This decision to open hearings to the public comes after immense pressure from Republicans, who accused Democrats like Pelosi and House Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff of keeping their investigation hidden from the public and only leaking information which benefits them.

#BREAKING: Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will vote Thursday to formalize the impeachment inquiry that "establishes the procedure" for the ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/Iy04kw6AwF — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) October 28, 2019

“The attempt to open up an inquiry of impeachment against President Trump failed miserably, so they’ve created a new process that, I think, is very dangerous for the country,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham. “Instead of the Judiciary looking at a potential impeachable offense, they’ve created a process in the Intel Committee that’s behind closed doors…doesn’t provide access to the president’s accuser, shuts Republicans out for all practical purposes and is a unworthy substitute for the way you need to do it.”

While making hearings public is what Republicans asked for, Rep. Mark Meadows has argued about the timing. He pointed out the decision came after the House conducted several important interviews and meetings in secret.

House Democrats now suddenly saying they'll vote on an impeachment resolution to “ensure transparency” is rich—considering they've spent weeks conducting interviews in secret, leaking their own talking points while locking down any and all information that benefits the President — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) October 28, 2019

In addition to open hearings, the resolution will also authorize the disclosure of deposition transcripts and outline procedures to transfer evidence to the Judiciary Committee. Meanwhile, lawmakers note this vote will not authorize an impeachment inquiry, but only outline the steps of this investigation moving forward.