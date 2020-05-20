Fujifilm shares tumble after report Avigan not showing apparent efficacy in coronavirus treatment



FILE PHOTO: A man is silhouetted in front of Fujifilm Holdings' logo ahead of its news conference in Tokyo, Japan January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon FILE PHOTO: A man is silhouetted in front of Fujifilm Holdings' logo ahead of its news conference in Tokyo, Japan January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

May 20, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Shares of Fujifilm Holdings Corp tumbled more than 4% in early trade on Wednesday after a report its anti-flu drug Avigan was not showing apparent efficacy in coronavirus treatment in clinical trials so far.

The results raised doubts about the drug’s approval by the end of this month as sought by Japan’s government, the Kyodo News report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Kim Coghill)