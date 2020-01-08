Fugitive ex-Nissan Chief Ghosn claims he would have not received a fair trial in Japan

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:18 PM PT — Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Fugitive ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn is saying his decision to flee Japan, where he was awaiting trial on charges related to alleged financial misconduct, was the most difficult choice of his life.

On Wednesday, Ghosn appeared publicly in Beirut for the first time since landing in Lebanon earlier this month. He is claiming he fled Japan because he had “zero chance of a fair trial.”

The former auto executive also said he would be ready to stand trial anywhere he thinks he can have a fair trial. He stressed he does not believe he is above the law.

“It is important for me to emphasize that I’m not above the law. I welcome the opportunity for the truth to come out, to have my name vindicated and my reputation restored. I did not escape justice, I fled injustice and political persecution.” – Carlos Ghosn, former CEO of Nissan

Ghosn also alleged Nissan executives and Japanese authorities had conspired against him.