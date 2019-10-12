FTC’s antitrust chief, who spearheaded tech task force, to step down



FILE PHOTO: Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairman Joe Simons announces that Facebook Inc has agreed to a settlement of allegations it mishandled user privacy during a news conference at FTC Headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas FILE PHOTO: Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chairman Joe Simons announces that Facebook Inc has agreed to a settlement of allegations it mishandled user privacy during a news conference at FTC Headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

October 12, 2019

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Trade Commission, which works with the Justice Department to enforce antitrust law, will lose the head of the Bureau of Competition next month, Chairman Joe Simons said in a statement on Friday.

Bruce Hoffman, who has been on the job for more than two years, was behind creation of the Technology Enforcement Division, a small task force that monitors big platforms like Alphabet Inc’s Google, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc, Simons said.

Hoffman’s deputy, Ian Conner, will succeed Hoffman, Simons said.

Hoffman is a veteran of two major law firms and spent four years as a trial attorney in the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, according to his LinkedIn page.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Berkrot)