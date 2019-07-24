FTC approves $5B settlement with Facebook over privacy violations

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:20 PM PT — Wednesday, July 24, 2019

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) signed off an a record $5 billion settlement with Facebook over privacy violations by the social media giant. The agency announced it had approved the settlement Wednesday, which includes it’s largest ever fine against a tech company.

Under the agreement, Facebook is required to create an independent privacy committee aimed at removing CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s “unfettered control” over privacy decisions.

While speaking on the settlement, FTC commissioner Joseph Simons said Facebook betrayed the trust of it’s users and deceived them about their ability to control personal information. He also laid out the settlement’s major components.

“Facebook must pay a $5 billion civil penalty, one of the largest in corporate history. Second, the order subjects the company to new expanded privacy requirements. Third, the order imposes significant structural reforms on how Facebook does business, including greater corporate accountability, more rigorous complience monitoring and increased transparency.”

— Joseph Simons, chairman – Federal Trade Commission

The settlement requires Zuckerberg to certify the company’s compliance with the agreement on an annual basis.