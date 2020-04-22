FT analysis sees UK coronavirus death toll at 41,000



LONDON (Reuters) – The novel coronavirus outbreak has caused as many as 41,000 deaths in the United Kingdom, according to a Financial Times analysis of the latest data from the statistics office.

The FT extrapolation, based on figures from the ONS that were also published on Tuesday, includes deaths that occurred outside hospitals updated to reflect recent mortality trends.

https://www.ft.com/content/67e6a4ee-3d05-43bc-ba03-e239799fa6ab

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Estelle Shirbon)