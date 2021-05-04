Trending

‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump’ goes live on internet

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 17: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters while hosting workers and members of his cabinet for a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House October 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. The White House said the meeting was on “Cutting the Red Tape, Unleashing Economic Freedom." (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 17: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters while hosting workers and members of his cabinet for a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House October 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:00 PM PT – Tuesday, May 4, 2021

President Trump has launched a new website to deliver the latest updates from his office to the American people.

The new communications platform launched Tuesday and its design is reminiscent of the President’s Twitter account, which was banned by Big Tech in early 2021.

The website is called: From the Desk of Donald J. Trump. The President has posted statements and opinions on the state of U.S. affairs to advance his ‘Save America’ program.

MARIETTA, GA - NOVEMBER 11: A supporter holds signs during a Save Our Majority campaign rally with Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler on November 11, 2020 in Marietta, Georgia. Georgia Sens. Purdue and Loeffler are in a runoff race against Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

A supporter holds signs during a Save Our Majority campaign rally with Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kelly Loeffler on November 11, 2020 in Marietta, Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

 

President Trump said the website will develop as “the beacon of free speech,” although it doesn’t appear to work as a social media platform as of now.

MORE NEWS: Windham, N.H. Citizens Protest Board Meeting, Demand To Stop The Steal

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE