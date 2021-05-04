‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump’ goes live on internet

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT – Tuesday, May 4, 2021

President Trump has launched a new website to deliver the latest updates from his office to the American people.

The new communications platform launched Tuesday and its design is reminiscent of the President’s Twitter account, which was banned by Big Tech in early 2021.

Trump is back – in blog form! https://t.co/5owT41vAKx — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 4, 2021

The website is called: From the Desk of Donald J. Trump. The President has posted statements and opinions on the state of U.S. affairs to advance his ‘Save America’ program.

President Trump said the website will develop as “the beacon of free speech,” although it doesn’t appear to work as a social media platform as of now.