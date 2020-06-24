Retailers welcome back NYC shoppers, hoping pent-up demand will goose sales



Workers put up a flower display at Saks 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Workers put up a flower display at Saks 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

June 24, 2020

By Melissa Fares

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Upscale retailers including Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, privately-owned Saks Fifth Avenue and jeweler Tiffany & Co <TIF.N>, reopened their large New York City flagship locations on Wednesday with reassuring signage and sanitizer stands to calm shoppers worried about the coronavirus pandemic.

Cheery store associates, all donning masks, were at the ready, eager to answer questions as upbeat music played in the background.

“Welcome back! Good to see you again!” a Saks associate said. “Thanks!” the shopper replied. “It’s been a while.”

But curbing the spread of coronavirus is not the only challenge the retailers will face in coming weeks as the most populous and hardest-hit city in the United States reopens, experts said.

As retailers re-open after months of shutdowns, deep discounts on designer clothing and accessories are a way to clear mountains of unsold inventory and lure back customers like Nika Imamberdieva.

“After staying home for several months doing absolutely nothing, I felt the urge to come and shop,” said Imamberdieva, a 16-year-old student living in Brooklyn. Imamberdieva said she was pleased to purchase a discounted pair of Christian Louboutin metallic silver pumps for $520, originally $745.

A silk purple Valentino blouse originally $1,690 is now $845 and a Sies Marjan navy dress originally marked at $1,095 is now $438 at Nordstrom.

“On every floor there are racks of sales,” one Nordstrom store associate said.

However, with Louis Vuitton and Chanel bags slung on their forearms, sisters Skye and Sheri Bryan of Queens purchased their bracelets and perfume at full price.

Top luxury brands including Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Gucci have substantially increased prices on some products to protect margins.

Many non-essential retailers have pulled annual forecasts amid the virus outbreak, unsure of how much people will want to spend on things like toys, apparel and accessories, as well as home improvement.

“It’s no longer good enough to look at how sales are versus a year ago. We need to look now week by week,” by keeping tabs on how stores open are performing, foot traffic and unemployment figures, said NPD Group’s chief industry analyst Marshal Cohen.

Wall Street is also watching out for contactless services offered, like curbside pickup, virtual shopping and “appointment only” consultations.

But, Cohen said, such services “are not a substitute for the volume retailers need.”

The S&P 500 Retailing Index <.SPXRT> has risen 10.3% since Feb. 19, when the benchmark S&P 500 hit a record high, but the sharp rise in Amazon.com Inc <AMZN.O, up 26.2% since Feb. 19, accounts for much of those gains. The S&P 500 <.SPX> itself is still 9.95% lower over that period.

With record-low tourism, and many New Yorkers out of town, the retailers’ pool of potential shoppers is much smaller now, even in the generally slower summer months.

Craig Johnson of Customer Growth Partners said that a lack of spending by tourists could bring a 9% to 12% average hit to upscale department stores’ revenue compared with a year earlier. Foreign tourists are traditionally major spenders at department stores and luxury boutiques in New York City, as well as in Los Angeles and Miami.

Spokespeople for Nordstrom, Saks and Tiffany were not immediately available for comment.

Many New Yorkers have fled the city for The Hamptons and Montauk on Long Island, which is farther along in the re-opening process.

Saks in May started offering same-day delivery to anywhere in The Hamptons. Customers can work with a style advisor to place orders via email or phone. Orders placed by 10 a.m. will arrive by that evening for a fee of $25, a company spokeswoman said.

Robert Burke, founder of luxury retail consultancy Robert Burke Associates, said what better a time for people to rethink retail in tourist hot-spots outside of Manhattan.

“They have got a full audience with residents and renters this summer more than ever,” Burke said.

“It is even more difficult to get into the top restaurants and there is a pent-up desire of people to start the summer and just shop.”

(Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; Additional reporting by Hilary Russ, April Joyner and Carlo Allegri in New York and Silvia Aloisi in Milan; Editing by Nick Zieminski)