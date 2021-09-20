From ‘Believe’ to biscuits, Ted Lasso turned on the charm



FILE PHOTO: Cast members Jeremy Swift, Moe Jeudy-Lamour, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Cristo Fernandez, Brendan Hunt, and Brett Goldstein attend the premiere for season two of the television series "Ted Lasso" at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, U.S. July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni FILE PHOTO: Cast members Jeremy Swift, Moe Jeudy-Lamour, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Cristo Fernandez, Brendan Hunt, and Brett Goldstein attend the premiere for season two of the television series "Ted Lasso" at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, U.S. July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

September 20, 2021

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Breakout hit comedy “Ted Lasso” has charmed viewers and Emmy voters with its folksy charm and unflagging optimism, eliciting countless memes, recipes for the show’s home-made English biscuits, and fascination with its words of wisdom.

The Apple TV+ comedy starring Jason Sudeikis as an American coach thrown into the world of tea-drinking Britons and the sometimes arcane rules of English soccer, won seven Emmy awards https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/royals-underdogs-friends-baby-yoda-its-time-emmys-2021-09-19 on Sunday, including best comedy series.

Critics and fans alike have praised its edginess combined with its feel-good messages as a perfect antidote to the world’s pandemic times. As proof, they cite Lasso’s observations on life, soccer and England, a selection of which follows:

* “Be curious, not judgmental.” * “I always thought tea was going to taste like hot brownwater. And do you know what? I was right. It’s horrible.” * “Believe.” * “I believe in Communism. Rom-communism, that is. If TomHanks and Meg Ryan can go through some heartfelt struggles andstill end up happy, then so can we.” * “There is something worse out there than being sad, andthat is being alone and sad. Ain’t nobody in this room isalone.” * “If God would have wanted games to end in a tie, shewouldn’t have invented numbers.” * “Fries are called chips, chips are called crisps, andbangers aren’t great songs but they do make you feel likedancing because they’re so darn tasty.” * “You know what the happiest animal in the world is? It’s agoldfish. It’s got a 10-second memory.” * “Tea and I are still on a lifelong hiatus.” * “I think I literally have a better understanding of whokilled Kennedy than what is offside.” * “Taking on a challenge is a lot like riding a horse. Ifyou’re comfortable while you’re doing it, you’re probably doingit wrong.” * “Our goal is to go out like Willie Nelson — on a high.”

