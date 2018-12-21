French third-quarter economic growth revised down to 0.3 percent



People walk on the esplanade of La Defense in the financial and business district of La Defense, west of Paris, France March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes People walk on the esplanade of La Defense in the financial and business district of La Defense, west of Paris, France March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

December 21, 2018

PARIS (Reuters) – French economic growth accelerated slightly in the third quarter albeit by less than previously thought, official data showed on Friday.

The INSEE statistics agency said the economy grew 0.3 percent in the three months to the end of September from the previous quarter, down from a previous estimate of 0.4 percent.

That marked only a very marginal pick-up after the euro zone’s second-biggest economy grew only 0.2 percent in both the first and second quarters.

INSEE had earlier forecast on Tuesday that the economy likely slowed to 0.2 percent growth in the final quarter, in the face of violent anti-government protests about fuel tax hikes squeezing household budgets.

INSEE said the households’ real disposable income growth slowed to 0.4 percent in the third quarter from 0.8 percent in the previous three months as wage growth slowed and the tax burden rose.

Nevertheless, consumer spending grew 0.4 percent in the quarter after pulling back slightly in the previous quarter as households saved marginally less, with the savings rate easing to 14.4 percent from 14.5 percent.

Meanwhile, corporate investment rose 1.5 percent as firms’ profit margins advanced to 31.9 percent from 31.7 percent in the second quarter, boosted by productivity gains, INSEE said.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)