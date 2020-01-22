French Senate approves bill allowing IVF for single women, lesbians



FILE PHOTO: A medical technician selects eggs for an in-vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure called Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) at the Laboratory of Reproductive Biology CECOS of Tenon Hospital in Paris, France, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

By Elizabeth Pineau

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Senate voted on Wednesday in favor of a bill that would allow single women and lesbian couples access to in-vitro fertilization (IVF), the first major social reform of President Emmanuel Macron’s term.

The bill was passed 160-116 in the Senate, where Macron’s centrist party is outnumbered by right-wing Republicans.

The bill is part of a broader bioethics law, which in October cleared its first reading in the National Assembly, the lower house where Macron’s party commands a majority.

The law would unwind some of western Europe’s strictest rules governing medically assisted pregnancies, a campaign promise of Macron.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Geert De Clercq and Lisa Shumaker)