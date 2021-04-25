Trending

French prosecutor: Paris knife attacker was influenced by Jihadist videos

This picture taken on April 24, 2021, shows the entrance to the family home in the northeastern Tunisian town of M'saken, of a 36-year-old Tunisian man identified as Jamel Gorchene, who stabbed to death a French police employee at her workplace southwest of the French capital Paris yesterday, in a suspected Islamist attack. - The murder at a police station in Rambouillet, a commuter town about 60 kilometres (40 miles) from Paris, revived the trauma of a spate of deadly attacks last year.<br /> The victim was a 49-year-old woman named as Stephanie, a police administrative assistant and mother-of-two, who was stabbed twice in the throat at the entrance of the station. Her attacker was shot dead. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP) (Photo by FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 3:50 PM PT – Sunday, April 25, 2021

A french anti-terrorism prosecutor claimed the assailant in Friday’s Paris stabbing attack was motivated by religious videos glorifying acts of jihad. The prosecutor explained in a press conference Sunday, the attacker watched one such video on his phone just before carrying out the attack.

“A quick analysis [of data found on the assailant’s phone] revealed that the attacker had, immediately before acting, watched videos of religious chants glorifying martyrdom and jihad,” anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said. “A Koran was seized in his moped, parked nearby, and a prayer mat was found in the bag.”

The assailant was identified as a Tunisian national. He was shot by an officer during the attack and died at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing to identify if the attacker had any accomplices or inspirers that led to what has been considered an act of terrorism.

