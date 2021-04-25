French prosecutor: Paris knife attacker was influenced by Jihadist videos

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:50 PM PT – Sunday, April 25, 2021

A french anti-terrorism prosecutor claimed the assailant in Friday’s Paris stabbing attack was motivated by religious videos glorifying acts of jihad. The prosecutor explained in a press conference Sunday, the attacker watched one such video on his phone just before carrying out the attack.

“A quick analysis [of data found on the assailant’s phone] revealed that the attacker had, immediately before acting, watched videos of religious chants glorifying martyrdom and jihad,” anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said. “A Koran was seized in his moped, parked nearby, and a prayer mat was found in the bag.”

The assailant was identified as a Tunisian national. He was shot by an officer during the attack and died at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing to identify if the attacker had any accomplices or inspirers that led to what has been considered an act of terrorism.