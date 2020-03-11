French President to make televised address on March 12, to discuss coronavirus



FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a videoconference at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France March 10, 2020. Michel Euler/Pool via REUTERS

March 11, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron will make a televised address on the evening of March 12, during which he will deal with the topic of the coronavirus, the president’s department said.

The speech will take place at 1900 GMT. No further details were immediately available regarding the nature of Macron’s speech.

