French President Macron to hold video conference with Merkel



FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at the beginning of the Libya summit in Berlin, Germany, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at the beginning of the Libya summit in Berlin, Germany, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

May 18, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a video conference later on Monday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said a statement from Macron’s office.

The statement added that the two leaders would present a new Franco-German initiative at the end of the meeting, around 1500 GMT.

