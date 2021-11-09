Trending

French President Macron discussed Indo-Pacific security at meeting with Bangladesh PM

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Elysee Palace in Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stand outside the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

November 9, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron discussed geopolitical and security issues in the Indo-Pacific region, where France’s clout has been compromised after losing out on an Australia submarine contract, with Bangladesh’s Prime Minister.

“France and Bangladesh shared the same vision for a free, open, peaceful, secure and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, based on international law and with shared prosperity for all,” said a statement on Tuesday from Macron’s office.

In September, Australia cancelled a deal with France’s Naval Group, opting instead to build at least 12 nuclear-powered submarines in a deal with the United States and Britain.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Chris Reese)

